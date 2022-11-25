Peterborough United: Live Blog as Peterborough United look to book place in FA Cup third round against Shrewsbury
Peterborough United travel to face Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup second round on Saturday (November 26, 3pm).
Victory at Montgomery Waters Meadow will secure Posh a place in the third round of the competition.
They have been boosted by the return of Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor but look set to be without Ronnie Edwards after his red card at Bristol Rovers last weekend.
Shrewsbury sit 16th in League One but the sides have not yet met this season.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Shrewsbury vs Posh
Key Events
- 3pm kick-off
- Winners into FA Cup third round
- Ronnie Edwards set to miss out
Welcome!
Posh take a welcome break from league action after being and being taught a lesson by some Chelsea kids in the Papa John’s Trophy hasn’t helped things either but third time lucky?
After all the last time Posh was a game was in this competition as Salford.
Let’s see if they can right here.