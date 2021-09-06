Peterborough United linked with seven-figure swoop for 12-goal forward, Aston Villa snap up teenage ace

Last time out, Peterborough suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to recently-relegated West Bromwich Albion, and they'll be looking to bounce back with a win over Slavisa Jokanovic's struggling side.

The two sides haven't faced each other since 2017, where their last meeting saw the Blades score late on to secure a 1-0 win over the Posh.

Meanwhile, Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson has been discussing the wealth of midfield options at his disposal, and said: “It’s a great problem to have so many good players for central midfield. We now have great options and flexibility in that area.

“Jack brings different qualities to the other three. I didn’t intend to use him for so long against West Brom, but circumstances forced me to and he came through unscathed.

“We had to be patient with Conor and at one stage we started looking elsewhere because we didn’t think he was coming, but I’m delighted he’s finally with us."

He continued: “Last season we had eight or nine players who were always certain to be picked, but that’s not the case now. Good players will be left out for tactical reasons or for loss of form.

“But I could play all four midfielders in a diamond or in a flat four. They are definitely options.”

