Hector Kyprianou. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images).

Posh are in the market for midfield options for next season, given the fact that Jorge Grant has been placed on the transfer list, and has already attracted two bids and Oliver Norburn’s long-term injury and desire to leave the club.

The midfield ranks have already been boosted by the arrival of 26-year-old Ben Thompson on a free transfer and Posh are also on the verge of announcing two new goalkeepers.

The Sun has now suggested that Posh are interested in 21-year-old Leyton Orient midfielder Hector Kyprianou.

Kyprianou is a Cypriot Under-21 international and has come through the youth academy at the London club after leaving Spurs as a 14-year-old. He has spent three loan spells in non league but appeared 38 times time in League Two last season for the O’s. In total, he has 80 appearances for the club.

He spent most of last season playing in the centre of a midfield three has been described as a holding midfielder.