Peterborough United linked with Irish midfielder after Aberdeen move breaks down
Reports in Scotland have linked Posh with Irish attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath after a reported move to Aberdeen broke down.
McGrath (24) is an attacking midfielder who currently plays for St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.
He won the club’s Player of the Season award for his 10 goals in 35 league appearances (17 in 46 in all competitions) after helping the Paisley side reach the Scottish Cup final and achievea 7th place finish in the league.
He also received his first international call up for the Republic of Ireland this month and made his debut in their 4-1 in Andorra on June 3. He played nine minutes off the bench in a match Sammie Szmodics was expected to also debut in had a shoulder injury not ruled him out of Stephen Kenny’s squad.
In April, St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin claimed that it would take a “huge sum of money” to see McGrath leave St Mirren Park and that the club had offered him improved terms.
He said: “We’re not daft enough to think other clubs can’t pay more.
“There’s no cash on the table and nobody’s been in touch, but I have had at least three managers from England and one from Scotland asking about him.
“It would need to be a huge sum of money really because £100,000 or that kind of figure just isn’t going to cut it. We wouldn’t be able to replace Jamie McGrath with £100,000 or £200,000.”
Aberdeen are known to be long-term admirers of McGrath but reports in Scotland suggest that they have failed to agree a fee for the player and that is the reason they have instead signed Brighton’s Teddy Jenks on a season long loan deal.
Given Posh’s intent to stay up, they are unlikely to be put off by St Mirren’s price tag if they are really keen to secure their man.
The transfer window is now officially open and Posh remain in the majority of Championship clubs who are yet to make a signing.