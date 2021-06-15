Peterborough United linked with Irish midfielder after Aberdeen move breaks down

Jamie McGrath warms up for Republic of Ireland prior to the friendly against Hungary. (Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images)

McGrath (24) is an attacking midfielder who currently plays for St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

He won the club’s Player of the Season award for his 10 goals in 35 league appearances (17 in 46 in all competitions) after helping the Paisley side reach the Scottish Cup final and achievea 7th place finish in the league.

He also received his first international call up for the Republic of Ireland this month and made his debut in their 4-1 in Andorra on June 3. He played nine minutes off the bench in a match Sammie Szmodics was expected to also debut in had a shoulder injury not ruled him out of Stephen Kenny’s squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGrath battles for the ball against St Johnstone (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

In April, St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin claimed that it would take a “huge sum of money” to see McGrath leave St Mirren Park and that the club had offered him improved terms.

He said: “We’re not daft enough to think other clubs can’t pay more.

“There’s no cash on the table and nobody’s been in touch, but I have had at least three managers from England and one from Scotland asking about him.

“It would need to be a huge sum of money really because £100,000 or that kind of figure just isn’t going to cut it. We wouldn’t be able to replace Jamie McGrath with £100,000 or £200,000.”

Aberdeen are known to be long-term admirers of McGrath but reports in Scotland suggest that they have failed to agree a fee for the player and that is the reason they have instead signed Brighton’s Teddy Jenks on a season long loan deal.

Given Posh’s intent to stay up, they are unlikely to be put off by St Mirren’s price tag if they are really keen to secure their man.