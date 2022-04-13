Peterborough United linked with free-scoring League One striker
Peterborough United have yet to comment on reported interest in Morecambe’s free-scoring forward Cole Stockton.
Posh, Wycombe Wanderers, Rotherham United and Preston North End have all been linked, by a reliable football industry website, with a move for a 28 year-old who is enjoying an outstanding season in League One and who is out of contract at the end of the season.
But Preston have already said they have no interest in a player who has scored 25 goals this season.
Posh are thought unlikely to move for Stockton unless they sell one of their existing strikers.
Posh boss Grant McCann has said he has been impressed with the form of Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Marriott, Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones and Sammie Szmodics since he became manager at the end of February.