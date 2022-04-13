Peterborough United linked with free-scoring League One striker

Cole Stockton (red) in action for Morecambe against Spurs earlier this season. Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

Posh, Wycombe Wanderers, Rotherham United and Preston North End have all been linked, by a reliable football industry website, with a move for a 28 year-old who is enjoying an outstanding season in League One and who is out of contract at the end of the season.

But Preston have already said they have no interest in a player who has scored 25 goals this season.

Posh are thought unlikely to move for Stockton unless they sell one of their existing strikers.