Peterborough United linked with experienced defender formerly of Huddersfield Town

Peterborough United have been linked with exprienced defender Tom Lees.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson confirmed that the club will be looking to go back into the transfer market for a centre-back this summer after club captain Sam Hughes was ruled out for at least three months with an achilles tear picked up in pre-season.

Hughes only joined the club permanently from Stockport County in the summer. The injury leaves Posh with Saturday’s starters Oscar Wallin and David Okagbue along with George Nevett and youngster Lucca Mendonca as options at the back.

Posh have now been linked with the signing of 34-year-old centre-back Tom Lees, who last played for Huddersfield.

Tom Lees in action for Huddersfield Town. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

He left the Terriers in the summer after they decided not to renew his contract. He made 155 appearance in total for the club across four seasons and has previously played 254 times for Sheffield Wednesday.

In total he has played 660 career matches for Huddersfield, Sheffield Wednesday, Bury, Accrington Stanley and Leeds.

Signing Lees would be quite a departure in strategy for Posh, considering the oldest player in the squad is currently Sam Hughes at 28.

Posh have not commented at this stage.