Peterborough United linked with a move for young Bournemouth defender

Owen Bevan (left) in action for Bournemouth. Photo Getty Images.

Peterborough United have been linked with a move for Bournemouth central defender Owen Bevan.

Bevan (21) is a Welsh international at Under 17, under 19 and under 21 level. He has experience of League One football during a loan spell at Cheltenham which included a 3-0 defeat at Posh in September 2023. Bevan has also played on loan for Yeovil Town and Truro.

Bevan, who has been at Bournemouth since the age of nine, joined Scottish Premiership side Hibernian on loan in February 2024, but picked up an injury before he could play for them.

Bevan has made two first-team appearances for Bournemouth, He was a late substitute in a 9-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool in August 2022, a few days after his debut, also as a substitute in a 2-2 Carabao Cup draw at Norwich City.

Owen Bevan playing for Wales.

Injuries have kept Bevan out of action for 12 months, but ‘The Cherries’ still gave him a contract until 2028. He is expected to join in pre-season training with the Bournemouth first-team squad.

Posh need a centre-back to replace Emmanuel Fernandez who made a shock move to Rangers last week.