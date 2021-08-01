Peterborough United linked with a move for West Ham United youngster

Conor Coventry. Photo: Pete Norton Getty Images.

The 21 year-old Ireland under 21 international has yet to start a first-team game for the Hammers, but did play seven matches on loan at Lincoln City in the 2019-20 season.

Coventry has impressed for Hammers in their pre-season games this summer and scored a goal in a 2-1 win over Northampton Town.

But Hammers boss David Moyes is not sure he will break into his first-team squad so could be prepared to let him go, possibly on loan

Coventry is described as a ‘deep-lying’ midfielder which is exactly the position Posh are seeking to fill.

Coventry City and Hull City have also been linked with the player, an international teammate of current Posh midfielder Jack Taylor.