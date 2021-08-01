Peterborough United linked with a move for West Ham United youngster
Peterborough United have been linked with a move for West Ham United midfielder Conor Coventry.
The 21 year-old Ireland under 21 international has yet to start a first-team game for the Hammers, but did play seven matches on loan at Lincoln City in the 2019-20 season.
Coventry has impressed for Hammers in their pre-season games this summer and scored a goal in a 2-1 win over Northampton Town.
But Hammers boss David Moyes is not sure he will break into his first-team squad so could be prepared to let him go, possibly on loan
Coventry is described as a ‘deep-lying’ midfielder which is exactly the position Posh are seeking to fill.
Coventry City and Hull City have also been linked with the player, an international teammate of current Posh midfielder Jack Taylor.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson expects a new defensive midfielder to arrive at the club before the Championship opener at Luton on August 7.