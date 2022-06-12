Harvey Cartwright.

Posh are seeking two new goalkeepers for next season after letting Dai Cornell leave the club and placing Christy Pym on the transfer list. Pym has now been given permission to talk to a prospective new club, according to Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

MacAnthony has also revealed thet three of the club’s main transfer targets have been secured, one of which is a goalkeeper on loan. The Sun newspaper believe Cartwright is the goalkeeper.

Cartwright (20), an England under 20 international, is well known to Posh manager Grant McCann from their days together at Hull City. He signed a new four-year contract at the MKM Stadium last season.

Cartwright’s Football League experience is limited to two Championship appearances for Hull last season. He has only been out on loan to non league clubs.

Cartwright told the Yorkshire Posh recently: “If I did go on loan, I’d want the experience of trying to win every game. I just leave it to the club and whatever they think is best for me and we will discuss it when it comes. It is definitely a consideration and whether it will happen again, I don’t know.