Peterborough United lift a title without kicking a ball, winner-takes all clash for Girls United and Netherton United are a win from the Cambs Womens Premiership crown

Posh Girls Under 16s in action. Photo: James Richardson.

Posh were handed two walkover wins to move four points clear at the top of the table with one game to go.

Glinton & Northborough sealed the under 15B Division title after drawing their final two games against second-placed March Academy 0-0 and 1-1. Ella-Mai Bale scored the Glinton goal.

Girls United moved to the top of the Under 12 North Division after a hard fought 2-1 win at ICA Sports. Phoebe Cooper and Serena D’Agostino scored the goals.

Girls United have a title decider at second-placed Pinchbeck next Saturday (June 19).

A win over lowly March Town at the Grange on Sunday (June 20, 1pm) would deliver the Cambs Womens Premiership title to Netherton United after they won two games against Ketton Ladies last weekend.

It finished 6-0 thanks to hat-tricks from Emily Johnson and Sasha Haw and 2-0 with Johnson scoring twice.