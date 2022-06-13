Edward Cozens with the Canary Islands Cup

Edward Cozens (11), whose grandfather John skippered Posh to the 1973-74 Fourth Division championship, was part of the Gran Canaria under 12s national team that won the Canary Islands Cup and has now been selected for the Canary Islands national under 12 side to compete for the Spanish Cup in Madrid later this month.

Edward has also attended trials with Spanish La Liga side Real Betis who have invited him back for further trials next year. He has also been signed up to play for Las Palmas’ junior side from next season. Las Palmas play in the Spanish equivalent of the Championship.

Edward will be the first English player to turn out for the club since former Spurs midfielder Vinny Samways 20 years ago.