Peterborough United legend to attend next senior citizens event at the Weston Homes Stadium

Tony Adcock (right) with Bobby Barnes (centre) after the Posh Wembley win in 1992. Also pictured is Marc Tracy, a club mascot/helper at the time who is now chief scout at League One rivals Luton Town. Photo David Lowndes.

One of the Peterborough United greats is the next guest of honour at the club’s popular senior citizen event.

Superstar forward Tony Adcock will make his first appearance at the event on Wednesday, September 10 (noon-2pm) in the Executive Lounge and admission is free to all Posh fans. Adcock will speak about his career at Posh and other clubs, including Manchester City, as well as take questions from attendees.

Adcock was signed by legendary Posh manager Chris Turner along with Bobby Barnes from local rivals Northampton Town in December, 1991 for a combined fee of £60k. It was a steal of the century as both men played key roles in Posh winning promotion to the second tier for the first time in the club’s history after a Division Three play-off final win against Stockport County in May, 1992.

Adcock went on to play 130 times for Posh scoring 39 goals and formed a formidable partnership with ‘King’ Ken Charlery. Adcock was a Teddy Sheringham-type player, all classy passing and great vision.

Adcock started his career at Colchester before moving on to Manchester City, Bradford City, Northampton (twice), Posh and then Luton Town before finishing his football journey back at Colchester.

He played just shy of 700 senior matches, scoring 249 goals.