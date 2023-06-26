As expected Ali Uzunhasanoglu has been promoted to replace Mark Tyler as goalkeeping coach in the only change from last season.

Kieran Scarff will leave his role as academy director to concentrate on the first-team assistant manager position and Dale Tonge is head coach.

Jon Chatfield continues in his role as head of performance medicine with Lewis Keeble as head of sports science and Matt Loades as first team analyst.

Mark Tyler (left) with Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ferguson said: “The goalkeeping coach position was a position I thought long and hard about. Mark had done nothing wrong. He is a great lad and I have worked with him for years, first as a player and then as a coach. I have a lot of respect for him. We had a long chat at the end of last season and he understood the decision. I just wanted a different voice, a different personality.

“Ali is completely different to Mark. I have watched him closely since I came back. I like his manner. He is aggressive with the keepers in the right way and I am looking forward to working with him. I felt I needed a freshness somewhere along the staff and I have known Ali for a long time. He has a lot of good experience, good knowledge of the game, he has an opinion, which I like, and it is great he has agreed to join our team.

“I am delighted with my coaching staff. It was important that I sorted that out as early as I couldd once I made my decision to stay. The chairman asked my views on how it had gone for the five months since I returned and I had been really pleased with my staff, they were excellent.

“The level of commitment and work they undertook was brilliant and there was no need to make any further changes there. We all work well together and they know how I operate. I didn’t want too many changes and I am delighted the chairman has looked after the staff. I am really pleased about that.”

Tyler was appointed goalkeeping coach at London Road in May, 2016 during Grant McCann’s first spell as Posh manager. He also made 494 appearances for the club, the second most in Posh history.