George Boyd has been competing in TST for Wrexham in North Carolina. Photo: Joe Dent.

Boyd has been appearing in the much-discussed TST (The Soccer Tournament)- the self-entitled World Championship of 7v7 ‘soccer’- that is taking place in North Carolina between June 1-4.

The winner of the 32-team tournament pockets a $1m prize and the tournament has attracted a host of famous clubs and faces to enter teams.

West Ham, Wolves, Borussia Dortmund, Hashtag United and Wrexham Blue Dragons have all entered teams and a host of footballers such as Danny Drinkwater, Luis Gustavo, Chris Eagles, Leon Best and Stephen Ireland have been taking part.

Boyd- who retired after leaving Salford in 2021- has been playing for Wrexham Red Dragons alongside the likes of Lee Trundle, former Football League players David Jones, Dan Jones and current Wrexham ‘keeper Mark Howard.

Boyd was invited to play by player-coach David Jones, who Boyd played alongside for three years at Burnley.

Boyd scored five times and picked up three assists in the tournament as Wrexham reached the round of 16.

They topped their group with a 3-2 win over Como 1907, 12- victory over US Women and an 8-1 win over Say Word FC.

They did, however, fall at the first knockout stage to Conrad and Beasley United 4-3. Boyd had put Wrexham 1-0 and 3-2 ahead.

Among the innovations for the tournament are no offsides, rolling substitutes and target time.

Following two 20-minute halves, the winner of the match will be the team that scores one more goal than the leading team at the end of 40 minutes.

