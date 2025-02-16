Peterborough United legend and the club's fans on a missed a opportunity at Stevenage
Zakuani was on punditry duty with BBC Radio Cambridgeshire for the 1-1 draw at Stevenage with Posh fighting back to equalise midway through the second-half with a goal from substitute Cian Hayes.
Zakuani said on social media site X: ‘It was an opportunity to get 3 points because opposition weren’t great, but in terms of other results it’s a good point especially coming from behind. Cian Hayes different class, unpopular opinion, but I thought Odoh had a good game.”
Posh fans responded to @Gabs50Zakuani ‘s comments and to @PTAlanSwann’s request for a game summary, a man-of-the-match and the chances of Darren Ferguson’s side avoiding the drop.
If we go down by 2 points or less this game is what cost us. Considering recent games we played very well while lacking any quality, but the game was very winnable – @Loatsy95
Didn’t give up, just lacked any real quality up top. RJJ needs to learn how to utilise his pace, or he is a passenger – @Oliverturner1
Can’t see where the wins will come from – @jones_jamie
Decent point, but not sure where the goals are going to come from. Forwards offered nothing all game – @MNurrish
Poor...again – @DE180YPOSH.
Shrewsbury will be ahead of Posh I think, but I suspect Poku will save the season. He is that good! – @Dave_swans1060.
Cambridge, Burton, Northampton, Wigan to get relegated – @CrispLevi
Games against Crawley, Shrewsbury, Northampton and Cambridge are massive now. I think we will just have enough, with Cobblers going down with the current bottom 3. MOM at Stevenage was Johnston for me – @romysdad
Odoh MOM. I'm doubtful about survival with a misfiring forward line lacking confidence and creativity, coupled with a wobbly defence. Depends how really bad the other candidates are – @navaloccasions
We'll survive. Just! 21. Crawley, 22. Burton, 23. Shrewsbury, 24. Cambridge. MOM: Johnston – @IanJBryant
Hope so, but fear not - do think like most of the replies here Crawley are now good enough to crawl out - pun intended – @DazzerG123
21.Burton. 22.Shrewsbury. 23.POSH. 24.Cambridge. I will of course be delighted if I am wrong – @CHAMM24
No. 21. Posh, 22 Burton, 23 Shrewsbury, 24. Cambridge – @PufcSimmo
I think our goal difference will save us. MOM was Edun by a mile, again – @MrSmileEsq
21 Burton. 22 Posh. 23 Crawley. 24 Cambridge. MOM Edun,with Hayes a good goal-scoring cameo. Front 4 terrible again, midfield a shadow of last season, defence ok – @davidrbull2010
