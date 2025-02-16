Peterborough United legend and the club's fans on a missed a opportunity at Stevenage

By Alan Swann
Published 16th Feb 2025, 22:26 BST
Updated 16th Feb 2025, 22:51 BST
Gaby Zakuani in his Posh days. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Gaby Zakuani in his Posh days. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Gaby Zakuani in his Posh days. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Peterborough United’s legendary defender Gaby Zakuani felt his old club missed a great opportunity to climb further clear of the League One drop zone on Saturday.

Zakuani was on punditry duty with BBC Radio Cambridgeshire for the 1-1 draw at Stevenage with Posh fighting back to equalise midway through the second-half with a goal from substitute Cian Hayes.

Zakuani said on social media site X: ‘It was an opportunity to get 3 points because opposition weren’t great, but in terms of other results it’s a good point especially coming from behind. Cian Hayes different class, unpopular opinion, but I thought Odoh had a good game.”

Posh fans responded to @Gabs50Zakuani ‘s comments and to @PTAlanSwann’s request for a game summary, a man-of-the-match and the chances of Darren Ferguson’s side avoiding the drop.

Tayo Edun was nominated as a Posh man of the match at Stevenage. Photo David Lowndes.Tayo Edun was nominated as a Posh man of the match at Stevenage. Photo David Lowndes.
Tayo Edun was nominated as a Posh man of the match at Stevenage. Photo David Lowndes.

If we go down by 2 points or less this game is what cost us. Considering recent games we played very well while lacking any quality, but the game was very winnable – @Loatsy95

Didn’t give up, just lacked any real quality up top. RJJ needs to learn how to utilise his pace, or he is a passenger – @Oliverturner1

Can’t see where the wins will come from – @jones_jamie

Decent point, but not sure where the goals are going to come from. Forwards offered nothing all game – @MNurrish

Poor...again – @DE180YPOSH.

Shrewsbury will be ahead of Posh I think, but I suspect Poku will save the season. He is that good! – @Dave_swans1060.

Cambridge, Burton, Northampton, Wigan to get relegated – @CrispLevi

Games against Crawley, Shrewsbury, Northampton and Cambridge are massive now. I think we will just have enough, with Cobblers going down with the current bottom 3. MOM at Stevenage was Johnston for me – @romysdad

Odoh MOM. I'm doubtful about survival with a misfiring forward line lacking confidence and creativity, coupled with a wobbly defence. Depends how really bad the other candidates are – @navaloccasions

We'll survive. Just! 21. Crawley, 22. Burton, 23. Shrewsbury, 24. Cambridge. MOM: Johnston – @IanJBryant

Hope so, but fear not - do think like most of the replies here Crawley are now good enough to crawl out - pun intended – @DazzerG123

21.Burton. 22.Shrewsbury. 23.POSH. 24.Cambridge. I will of course be delighted if I am wrong – @CHAMM24

No. 21. Posh, 22 Burton, 23 Shrewsbury, 24. Cambridge – @PufcSimmo

I think our goal difference will save us. MOM was Edun by a mile, again – @MrSmileEsq

21 Burton. 22 Posh. 23 Crawley. 24 Cambridge. MOM Edun,with Hayes a good goal-scoring cameo. Front 4 terrible again, midfield a shadow of last season, defence ok – @davidrbull2010

