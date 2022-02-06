Peterborough United legend, and future FA Cup winner at Wembley, remembers when he almost scored one of the great individual goals against Manchester City at London Road and why he became a hero to the club’s married men!

Micky Gynn (left) of Posh and Gerry Gow of Manchester City in the 1981 FA Cup fifth round tie at London Road.

The BBC Match of the Day cameras were there alongside a near-capacity Posh crowd of 27,780 to watch Fourth Division Posh take on top-flight City in a fifth round tie in February, 1981 and they were almost rewarded with one of the greatest individual goals.

Posh didn’t hoof the ball down the wings from kick-off in those days. Centre forward Robbie Cooke played the ball short to Gynn who was alongside him in the centre circle. The 19 year-old, 5ft 5ins (‘only that tall when I wore long studs’) pocket dynamo - a graduate from the Posh youth team - simply set off towards the City goal leaving opposition players in his wake and reached the penalty area before losing control of the ball with visiting ‘keeper Big Joe Corrigan in his sights.

“I was gutted,” Gynn told the Peterborough Telegraph today (February 6). “I dribbled past several players and soon found myself in the area with a shooting chance. Unfortunately the pitch wasn’t great that day and the ball bobbled and Corrigan was able to come out and pick the ball up. The pitch wasn’t really an excuse though. I should have scored.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Micky Gynn (right) lifts the FA Cup at Wembley when a Coventry City player.

“I used to try that run from kick off all the time in league matches, but I never expected to have success with it against City. Perhaps they didn’t study the opposition quite so much in those days!

“It was a fantastic day. We were a good Fourth Division side back then and we had a great run in the FA Cup. The scenes when we won at Notts County (in the fourth round) were unforgettable and we were rewarded with a great draw against City.

“It was a sell-out crowd and the atmosphere was incredible. We should have scored first as Robbie Cooke missed a great chance in front of the London Road after a great cross by Tommy Robson. To be fair Robbie rarely missed and City went down the other end scored from a corner. We battled hard, but it wasn’t to be.

“The build-up to the game was fantastic and I became a hero to all the married players in the team the Saturday before.

“We were playing at Rochdale and the plan was for the squad to travel down to Bournemouth afterwards to prepare for the FA Cup tie, but also because we were being allowed to relax and let our hair down. That appealed to the married lads!

“But we were 2-0 down at half-time and the manager Peter Morris said Bournemouth was cancelled unless we pulled the game around. Luckily I scored twice and Trevor Quow also scored and we won 3-2. The winning goal was the best I ever scored as I dribbled past three men and chipped the goalkeeper with my left foot. Alan Slough said it was the best goal he’s ever seen, but that might be because he wanted to get to Bournemouth!

“They were great days, especially for a local lad (Gynn grew up in Whittlesey) and it was just a shame we kept missing out on promotion as we were a good side.”

Posh sold Gynn to First Division Coventry City for a cut price £60k in 1983 and four years later he was lifting the FA Cup after a shock 3-2 win over Spurs in one of the great FA Cup Finals at Wembley.

Gynn almost scored in extra time, but couldn’t beat England goalkeeper Ray Clemence. ‘My legs gave way,” Gynn recalled. “We didn’t take on water during a game in those days!

“I hope Posh have a great day against City. If I could put my boots on again and play one more game for the club it would be this one. City weren’t such a strong, star-studded team in my day, but they went on to reach the FA Cup final and lost to Spurs in a replay.

“I hope the draw gives Posh a lift as well. I desperately want them to survive. I was supposed to come to the Posh v Coventry game in January, but I wasn’t well. I love coming back to Posh.”

Posh: Keith Waugh, Dave McVay, Ian Phillips, Trevor Slack, Alan Slough, Micky Gynn, Trevor Quow, Billy Kellock, Gordon Hodgson, Robbie Cooke, Tommy Robson. Sub used Dave Syrett.

Man City: Joe Corrigan, Tony Henry, Bobby McDonald, Nicky Reid, Paul Power, Tommy Booth, Dave Bennett

Gerry Gow, Steve Mackenzie, Tommy Hutchison, Kevin Reeves.