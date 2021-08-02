Peterborough United launch their 2021-22 away kit

Peterborough United have launched their away kit for the 2021-22 season.

By Alan Swann
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 9:00 am
Posh Ladies star Keir Perkins models the club's 2021-22 away shirt.

It’s available for sale online at www.theposhonlinestore.com now and from the club shop tomorrow (Tuesday).

The club shop is due to reopen at 10am tomorrow after recent flood damage was repaired.

The replica shirt is priced at £45 for adults with the junior shirt priced at £34. The shorts are available priced at £22 for adults and £20 for juniors, while the socks are priced at £10. Posh also have away mini-kits available priced at £38.

Posh midfielder Jack Taylor wearing the club's 2021-22 away shirt.

The PUMA shirt, which sticks with the ever-popular black/pink colour scheme is made from a lightweight polyester with moisture wicking technology designed to quickly draw sweat away from the body, keeping you drier, cooler and more comfortable for longer.