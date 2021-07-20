Peterborough United latest: Who has forced himself into Darren Ferguson’s Championship plans?

Kyle Barker in action with Christian Pulisic of Chelsea at the weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It was expected young midfielder Kyle Barker would be sent out on loan to a League Two club this season, or play primarily in the Posh under 23 side.

But the 20 year-old played so well in Saturday’s (July 17) prestige friendly at Chelsea Ferguson is having a rethink.

Ferguson felt Barker, who has yet to start a Football League game for Posh since graduating from the club’s Academy, and teenage centre-back Ronnie Edwards were the pick of the Posh players at Chelsea along with forward Siriki Dembele

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronnie Edwards in action with Tammy Abraham of Chelsea last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson said: “Kyle never lets you down. He rarely gives the ball away. He kept it well in compact areas at Chelsea. He, Ronnie Edwards, who was superb, and Dembele were the standout players in what was a very good first-half performance.

“I’m going to have to have a conversation with my staff and with Kyle about what we do with him. It was felt he would go out on loan to League Two and play every week, but if he performs as well as he did at Chelsea regularly we would have to keep him with us.”