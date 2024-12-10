Peterborough United keep a clean sheet in Under 21 League win and Under 18 player heads out on loan
Posh fielded a team which included Will Blackmore, George Nevett, Donay O’Brien-Brady and Chris Conn-Clarke who were all part of the first-team matchday squad at Northampton Town on Monday night.
O’Brien-Brady fired Posh in front in the 23rd minute and made a couple of top stops before substitute added a second goal in the 73rd minute. Sykut, an under 18 squad member, scored with his first touch of the ball.
Posh don’t play again until the New Year.
Posh: Blackmore, Mendonca, Mills, Rose, Nevett, O’Brien-Brady, Davies, Fox, Changunda, Conn-Clarke, Kamara. Subs: Osagie, Smith, Campbell, Young, Sykut.
Under 18s
Posh have a Professional Development League game at Hull City on Saturday. Their scheduled fixture at home to Burnley last weekend was postponed.
Centre-back Fabian Claxton has joined Isthmian League side Felixstowe & Walton United on loan.