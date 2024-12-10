Donay O'Brien-Brady scorec for Posh Under 21s at Coventry City. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United are up to fourth in their Professional Development Under 21 League after a splendid 2-0 win at Coventry City on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh fielded a team which included Will Blackmore, George Nevett, Donay O’Brien-Brady and Chris Conn-Clarke who were all part of the first-team matchday squad at Northampton Town on Monday night.

O’Brien-Brady fired Posh in front in the 23rd minute and made a couple of top stops before substitute added a second goal in the 73rd minute. Sykut, an under 18 squad member, scored with his first touch of the ball.

Posh don’t play again until the New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh: Blackmore, Mendonca, Mills, Rose, Nevett, O’Brien-Brady, Davies, Fox, Changunda, Conn-Clarke, Kamara. Subs: Osagie, Smith, Campbell, Young, Sykut.

Under 18s

Posh have a Professional Development League game at Hull City on Saturday. Their scheduled fixture at home to Burnley last weekend was postponed.

Centre-back Fabian Claxton has joined Isthmian League side Felixstowe & Walton United on loan.