Peterborough United keep a clean sheet in Under 21 League win and Under 18 player heads out on loan

By Alan Swann
Published 10th Dec 2024, 15:31 BST
Donay O'Brien-Brady scorec for Posh Under 21s at Coventry City. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.placeholder image
Donay O'Brien-Brady scorec for Posh Under 21s at Coventry City. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Peterborough United are up to fourth in their Professional Development Under 21 League after a splendid 2-0 win at Coventry City on Tuesday.

Posh fielded a team which included Will Blackmore, George Nevett, Donay O’Brien-Brady and Chris Conn-Clarke who were all part of the first-team matchday squad at Northampton Town on Monday night.

O’Brien-Brady fired Posh in front in the 23rd minute and made a couple of top stops before substitute added a second goal in the 73rd minute. Sykut, an under 18 squad member, scored with his first touch of the ball.

Posh don’t play again until the New Year.

Posh: Blackmore, Mendonca, Mills, Rose, Nevett, O’Brien-Brady, Davies, Fox, Changunda, Conn-Clarke, Kamara. Subs: Osagie, Smith, Campbell, Young, Sykut.

Under 18s

Posh have a Professional Development League game at Hull City on Saturday. Their scheduled fixture at home to Burnley last weekend was postponed.

Centre-back Fabian Claxton has joined Isthmian League side Felixstowe & Walton United on loan.

