Ricky-Jade Jones could start for Posh at Stevenage in the EFL Cup. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh are at Derby County this Saturday (August 27) and then travel to Portsmouth on Saturday, September 3. In between those games there is a second clash with Stevenage, this time a home game in the EFL Trophy on August 30.

McCann will make several changes to his starting line-up for both games against League Two opponents, but he is keen to keep the feelgood factor alive by getting to the third round of the cup when the biggest clubs in the country enter the competition.

"There will be changes to our team tonight,” McCann said. “But make no mistake it’s a game we want to win. We are in a good place, we have momentum and we want keep that going.

"It will be a tough game. We played Stevenage pre-season and I felt then they would be challenging for automatic promotion in League Two this season.

"Steve had to recruit well and he has. They have good experience at the top of the pitch who know what Leagues One and Two are all about.

"It will be a tough test for us, but it’s one we will meet head-on. We will have two fiercely competitive games against them and we are looking forward to them.

"It’s always a busy schedule at this time of the season. We have a lot of games in a short space of time so we have to manage workloads very carefully. It’s not just about resting players, it’s also about getting minutes into players who need them.

"As a team we’ve been getting better with each game. To beat two good sides like Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln and score six goals without conceding is very pleasing. We could even have scored more goals.

"But those clean sheets are just as important. It’s a cliche, but coaches always say you need clean sheets to win games as you can’t always rely on your forwards as they have the hardest job in football – scoring goals.

"The second hardest job is keeping clean sheets.”

Posh are expected to play teenagers Ricky-Jade Jones and Joe Taylor up front tonight in place of senior strikers Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott.

If the scores are level after 90 minutes tonight a penalty shootout will take place.