Jack Marriott has described Peterborough United as a ‘great club’ as he prepares to play at the Weston Homes Stadium for the first time as an opposition player on Saturday.

Marriott has started the first three games of the League One season for Wrexham, although he is under threat for his place from fit-again goal machine Paul Mullin for the game at Posh (3pm kick off). Marriott has scored one goal, a stunner on the opening day of the season against Wycombe Wanderers.

Marriott had two spells at Posh. He won the golden boot in his first season at the club after moving from Luton Town for £400k in June 2017. Marriott scored 33 goals in all competitions – 27 in League One – that season to earn a £4 million move to Derby County.

The 29 year-old moved back to Posh from Derby in June 2021 and scored 16 goals (29 starts) in 18 months before leaving for Fleetwood as manager Darren Ferguson couldn’t fit him into his preferred playing formation. Marriott moved to Wrexham from Fleetwood 12 months ago and has scored twice for his latest club.

Jack Marriott celebrates a Posh goal. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Wrexham start tomorrow’s match in fourth place, three places, but just one point ahead of Posh.

“It’s been a really good start,” Marriott told the Wrexham Evening Leader. “We can’t complain about the performances and the results, but we have to focus on the next game now. The start we’ve had gives us confidence for what we can do at this level, especially with the calibre of teams we have come up against so far. We take that into Saturday’s game and hopefully another good performance.”

Wrexham have won their first two home games against Wycombe (3-2) and Reading (3-0) while the only away match ended in a goalless draw at promotion favourites Bolton Wanderers. Marriott was pleased with a point, but insists the Reds will be aiming to rack up wins on their travels as well as at The Racecourse.

“Bolton are a massive club and to get a point at their place was important,” said Marriott. “We take positives from that and take that into every away game.

Jack Marriott in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

“With the away form, if we can draw games and then turn more of those into wins, it would be so important especially for our overall points tally.

“Peterborough is a great club. I have still got a lot of friends there and a lot of people that I know. It will be a tough test, they are always there or thereabouts, and it should be a really good game. I think it is the first time I have been back there as an opposing player so I am looking forward to it.”