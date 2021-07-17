Peterborough United introduce a 10-game flexi ticket for Championship football

Peterborough United have introduced a 10-game flexi ticket for the 2021-22 Championship season.

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 12:59 pm
A Posh season ticket queue
Supporters can use the ticket for any 10 games they wish next season and save money on matchday prices.

For a seat ticket it’s £240 per adult, £150 for under 22s, £80 for under 18s and £190 for over 65s.

For a terrace ticket it’s £200 per adult, £110 for under 22s, £70 for under 18s and £150 for over 65s.

Further information and details on how to pay visit www,theposhtickets.com.

Posh are expected to reveal their matchday admission prices next week.

