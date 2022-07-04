Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Hornets. who were relegated from the Premier League last season were reported over the weekend to be interested inClarke-Harris – the Posh top scorer in each of the last two seasons.

But Posh director of football Barry Fry messaged the Peterborough Telegraph on Monday to say ‘Watford haven’t contacted me – YET (his capitals).’

Posh have said they are unlikely to sell any existing squad member unless ‘ridiculous’ offers are received. What that would mean for a target man who scored 33 goals for Posh in a promotion-winning season from League One in 2020-21 and 12 goals in last season’s relegation from the Championship is anyone’s guess.

Posh have slapped a £15 million valuation on highly-prized teenage defender Ronnie Edwards and a £10 million price tag on midfielder Jack Taylor this summer. Clarke-Harris cost Posh around £1 million when moving to London Road from Bristol Rovers in August 2020 and the club would expect to make at least a 100% profit on a 27 year-old if they were to sell.

If he left he would leave a gaping hole in manager Grant McCann’s squad as there is no like-for-like replacement at the club.

There were question marks over the fitness of Clarke-Harris last summer, but he is said to have impressed Posh officials with his physical condition when returning for pre-season training last month.

Clarke-Harris is in Portugal with the Posh first-team squad. Edwards also travelled on Sunday after helping England win the European Under 19 Championships in Slovakia on Friday.