Peterborough United injury update: One defender back against Preston North End, one defender still absent and the latest on two midfielders

Jack Taylor in action for Posh.

Thompson missed the humbling 4-0 defeat at Cardiff City on Wednesday night with a muscle injury.

Centre-back Mark Beevers also missed the Cardiff game with a hamstring problem, but is not expected to feature tomorrow.

Midfielder Harrison Burrows has an outside chance of playing in the big relegation battle against Reading at London Road on Wednesday (February 16), while Jack Taylor is making good progress after suffering a hamstring injury at Birmingham City last month.