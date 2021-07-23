Peterborough United information: Season tickets, matchday admission prices and tickets for the Championship opener at Luton Town.

Joe Ward in action for Posh at Luton Town when the teams last met at Kenilworth Road in January, 2019.

Posh will now issue new cards to everybody who has purchased a season ticket for the Championship campaign due to the prolonged gap between the last home fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium and the upcoming season.

There was a slight delay due to the stadium flood, but cards are currently being printed and are set to be despatched soon. They should be received in good time for the opening home fixture against Derby County on Saturday August 14.

Match day admission prices are due to be announced next week. The club will put the first two home league fixtures on sale at this point.

We are currently waiting for the tickets to arrive from Luton Town with regards to the opening Championship fixture of the campaign on Saturday, August 7 and hope to have tickets on sale next week.