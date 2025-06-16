Peterborough United in the dark about likely compensation fee for Ricky-Jade Jones and now they are sweating on a decision from Kwame Poku

Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Director of football Barry Fry admits he has no clue how much Peterborough United will now receive in compensation for striker Ricky-Jade Jones.

Jones (22) has signed for German Bundesliga club St Pauli after his Posh contract was allowed to expire. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has admitted the move ‘stung’ as his club will now receive a lower compensation fee for a player they nurtured from the age of nine than would have been the case if he had moved to another English club.

The transfer fee will now be determined by a FIFA calculation based on numerous factors rather than a tribunal when the clubs involved in the deal would present valuations. Posh would expect clubs to agree a fee before a tribunal, but that won’t be the case with Jones, or with Kwame Poku if he chooses to move abroad as well.

Fry spoke to Mail Sport over the weekend, primarily about Poku. He said: “We’ll get something from FIFA, but it wouldn’t be ideal for us. I’ve never been in that situation, so I don’t know whether it’ll be a pound or a million. You know what I mean? I ain’t got a clue.

Kwame Poku in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

“We would definitely prefer Kwame to stay in England, that’s for sure. I did speak to him on Friday and he said he hadn’t decided where to go. He has clubs from all over the place after him and he’ll go wherever he wants to go and he will be a fans’ favourite anywhere as he’s that good and because he’s such an exciting player.

"We took a punt on him after he’d spent a couple of years at Colchester and we have refused to sell him in the past because we wanted to win promotion.

“I’ve had loads of clubs from Portugal, Belgium, Germany on about him as well as loads of clubs in England. I was asking clubs for £5 million and £5 million in add-ons when they were interested previously.”

FIFA had to tighten up their cross-border transfer regulations after an intervention from European courts.