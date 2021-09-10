Peterborough United in £2m deadline day striker chase, Stoke City make plans for £10m man

The recently-relegated Blades have got their season off to a nightmare start, failing to win any of their five league matches and scoring just once, and could prove a stern test for Darren Ferguson's side, who are currently sitting three places above this weekend's opponents with two more points on the table.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Posh boss said: “They (Sheffield United) were always going to strengthen (in the transfer window). They tried to sign a couple more as well, but deals fell through.

“They’ve added good experience in (Conor) Hourihane and an athletic midfielder in (Morgan) Gibbs-White.

“They already had some top midfielders in John Fleck, Sander Berge and Oliver Norwood as well as a team stacked with players with plenty of Premier League experience so it’s a tough task for us again.

He added: “But it’s the chance to play at a great stadium in front of passionate fans and we will have an excellent following ourselves.

“Obviously we need to play better than in our two previous away games (defeats at Luton and Preston without scoring), but we are looking stronger. We’ve gone toe-to-toe with a couple of big clubs already this season so we know we can compete.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues:

