Ricky-Jade Jones made the joint-most Posh appearances in 2024 and scored the most goals. He's pictured scoring in the biggest win of the year against Cambridge United. Photo David Lowndes.

Who made the most Peterborough United appearances in 2024? And who scored the most goals?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Biggest wins, longest unbeaten runs and highest attendances. All that and more is right here in a statistical look back at an up and down year.

​Full playing record (all competitions): P58 W29 D6 L23 F111 A95

Home: P32 W17 D4 L11 F71 A52

Malik Mothersille made over 50 appearances for Posh in 2024. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Away: P26 W12 D2 L12 F40 A43

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most appearances: (Maximum 58): 55 Archie Collins, Ricky-Jade Jones, Malik Mothersille, 53 Joel Randall.

Most goals: 18 Ricky-Jade Jones, 14 Kwame Poku, 13 Malik Mothersille, Joel Randall.

Biggest win (home): 6-1 v Cambridge; (away) 4-1 at Shrewsbury, 3-0 at Blackpool.

Biggest defeat: (home) 0-3 v Leeds, 0-3 v Mansfield; (away) 0-5 at Oxford.

Biggest crowd (home): 12.927 (Leeds)

Biggest crowd (away): 29,917 (Derby).

Biggest crowd (neutral venue): 42,252 (v Wycombe, Wembley).

Lowest crowd (home): 1,360 (Crystal Palace Under 21s).

Lowest crowd (away): 1,657 (Gillingham)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best winning run: 6 v Blackpool (away), Cambridge (away), Exeter (home), Northampton (home), Burton (away), Stevenage (home).

Worst losing run: 4 v Wigan (home), Exeter (away), Wycombe (away), Blackpool (home).

Longest unbeaten run: 6 (see winning run).

Longest run without a win: 6 v Cheltenham (away), Bolton (home), Oxford (away), Oxford (home), Huddersfield (home), Oxford (away).