Peterborough United in 2024: The most appearances & goals, the biggest wins and highest attendances plus much more
Biggest wins, longest unbeaten runs and highest attendances. All that and more is right here in a statistical look back at an up and down year.
Full playing record (all competitions): P58 W29 D6 L23 F111 A95
Home: P32 W17 D4 L11 F71 A52
Away: P26 W12 D2 L12 F40 A43
Most appearances: (Maximum 58): 55 Archie Collins, Ricky-Jade Jones, Malik Mothersille, 53 Joel Randall.
Most goals: 18 Ricky-Jade Jones, 14 Kwame Poku, 13 Malik Mothersille, Joel Randall.
Biggest win (home): 6-1 v Cambridge; (away) 4-1 at Shrewsbury, 3-0 at Blackpool.
Biggest defeat: (home) 0-3 v Leeds, 0-3 v Mansfield; (away) 0-5 at Oxford.
Biggest crowd (home): 12.927 (Leeds)
Biggest crowd (away): 29,917 (Derby).
Biggest crowd (neutral venue): 42,252 (v Wycombe, Wembley).
Lowest crowd (home): 1,360 (Crystal Palace Under 21s).
Lowest crowd (away): 1,657 (Gillingham)
Best winning run: 6 v Blackpool (away), Cambridge (away), Exeter (home), Northampton (home), Burton (away), Stevenage (home).
Worst losing run: 4 v Wigan (home), Exeter (away), Wycombe (away), Blackpool (home).
Longest unbeaten run: 6 (see winning run).
Longest run without a win: 6 v Cheltenham (away), Bolton (home), Oxford (away), Oxford (home), Huddersfield (home), Oxford (away).
