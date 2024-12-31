Peterborough United in 2024: The most appearances & goals, the biggest wins and highest attendances plus much more

By Alan Swann
Published 31st Dec 2024, 12:00 GMT
Ricky-Jade Jones made the joint-most Posh appearances in 2024 and scored the most goals. He's pictured scoring in the biggest win of the year against Cambridge United. Photo David Lowndes.Ricky-Jade Jones made the joint-most Posh appearances in 2024 and scored the most goals. He's pictured scoring in the biggest win of the year against Cambridge United. Photo David Lowndes.
Ricky-Jade Jones made the joint-most Posh appearances in 2024 and scored the most goals. He's pictured scoring in the biggest win of the year against Cambridge United. Photo David Lowndes.
Who made the most Peterborough United appearances in 2024? And who scored the most goals?

Biggest wins, longest unbeaten runs and highest attendances. All that and more is right here in a statistical look back at an up and down year.

​Full playing record (all competitions): P58 W29 D6 L23 F111 A95

Home: P32 W17 D4 L11 F71 A52

Malik Mothersille made over 50 appearances for Posh in 2024. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comMalik Mothersille made over 50 appearances for Posh in 2024. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Malik Mothersille made over 50 appearances for Posh in 2024. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Away: P26 W12 D2 L12 F40 A43

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Most appearances: (Maximum 58): 55 Archie Collins, Ricky-Jade Jones, Malik Mothersille, 53 Joel Randall.

Most goals: 18 Ricky-Jade Jones, 14 Kwame Poku, 13 Malik Mothersille, Joel Randall.

Biggest win (home): 6-1 v Cambridge; (away) 4-1 at Shrewsbury, 3-0 at Blackpool.

Biggest defeat: (home) 0-3 v Leeds, 0-3 v Mansfield; (away) 0-5 at Oxford.

Biggest crowd (home): 12.927 (Leeds)

Biggest crowd (away): 29,917 (Derby).

Biggest crowd (neutral venue): 42,252 (v Wycombe, Wembley).

Lowest crowd (home): 1,360 (Crystal Palace Under 21s).

Lowest crowd (away): 1,657 (Gillingham)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Best winning run: 6 v Blackpool (away), Cambridge (away), Exeter (home), Northampton (home), Burton (away), Stevenage (home).

Worst losing run: 4 v Wigan (home), Exeter (away), Wycombe (away), Blackpool (home).

Longest unbeaten run: 6 (see winning run).

Longest run without a win: 6 v Cheltenham (away), Bolton (home), Oxford (away), Oxford (home), Huddersfield (home), Oxford (away).

Related topics:OxfordBlackpoolNorthamptonWiganHuddersfieldBolton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice