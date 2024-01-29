Posh Womens manager Dan Lawlor

Posh were 2-0 down to Sporting Khalsa at the break at Bourne Town FC and 5-0 down after 55 minutes. Manager Dan Lawlor showed his frustration by making five substitutes on the hour mark.

Posh didn’t concede again, but the flow of the game stayed the same. Khalsa also hit the bar and saw a goal-bound effort superbly cleared off the line by Lucie Mugridge.

The best Posh scoring chances had arrived early as Evie Driscoll-King and Emily Brett came close.

Posh have dropped a place to fourth with Khalsa moving above them into third. Only five points separate the top four with Posh facing a trip to bottom club Leafield Athletic on Sunday (February 4).

Posh have been drawn against their own under 23 team in the semi-finals of the Northants Womens Cup. The match will take place on Sunday, February 18 at the Abbey Lawn, home of Bourne Town FC.