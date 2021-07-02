Peterborough United held transfer talks with Sunderland defender as speculation about a return to London Road for Josh Knight intensifies, interest in other potential targets has cooled

Luke O'Nien blocks a Jonson Clarke-Harris shot when playing for Sunderland against Posh last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But the deal is not expected to happen should Posh capture first-choice defensive target Josh Knight from Leicester City. Speculation that Knight was on his way back to Posh has increased in recent days, although co-owner Darragh MacAnthony issued a denial that the 23 year-old had already signed a three-year contract on social media yesterday (July 1).

O’Nien’s versatility would have attracted Posh boss Darren Ferguson. The 26 year-old is comfortable at full-back, centre-back or in central midfield. Luton Town have also reportedly shown an interest in the player.

The Peterborough Telegraph also understands Posh interest in Rotherham’s attacking midfielder Matt Crooks and Cardiff City striker Max Watters has cooled.

Posh won’t meet Rotherham’s valuation of Crooks - The Millers turned down a bid of £400k from Ipswich Town this week - and Cardiff’s ownership are keen to see the £1 million invested in Watters in January pay off at the Cardiff City Stadium.