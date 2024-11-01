Peterborough United are in mid-table after an up and down start to the League One season.placeholder image
Peterborough United are in mid-table after an up and down start to the League One season.

Peterborough United heading for mid-table finish, plus the latest supercomputer predictions for Stockport County, Stevenage, Leyton Orient and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 1st Nov 2024, 07:00 BST
A play-off place for Posh is not looking too likely now as their up and down season goes on.

Five wins and six defeats has left Darren Ferguson’s side in 13th place and five points off the top six.

At the top end, Wycombe Wanderers are continuing to enjoy a great start to the season along with Wrexham, while big-hitters Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town remain well-placed to mount automatic promotion pushes.

Cambridge United are right back in the fight after three brilliant wins, but Burton Albion have some real work to do as they search for a first win of the season.

This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Grosvenor Sport – expects the League One season to finish.

96pts (+36)

1. Birmingham City

96pts (+36) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+34)

2. Huddersfield Town

89pts (+34) Photo: Getty Images

85pts (+26)

3. Wrexham

85pts (+26) Photo: Getty Images

85pts (+20)

4. Charlton Athletic

85pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

