Peterborough United have the best record in the country in finals over the last 45 years!
A study by BonusCodeBets.co.uk revealed only two teams have a 100% success rate in big finals in the last 45 years with Posh and Charlton Athletic bettering the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City!
The research covered a variety of finals – from the Champions League to the EFL Trophy – and found that Posh and Charlton are the only teams across the English football pyramid to boast a perfect win rate in a minimum of three finals since the 1980/81 season.
Posh have been flawless, winning all five of their Play-Off and EFL Trophy finals. Charlton have three such successes under their belts. Sunday’s Vertu Trophy opponents for Posh, Birmingham City, are fourth in the list with four wins out of five, an 80% success record, the same as Blackpool (8/10), Port Vale (4/5) and Rotherham United (4/5).
The worst performing clubs in the same period are Leeds United (0/5), Shrewsbury (0/5), Reading (0/4) and Sheffield United (0/4).
Posh have beaten Stockport County, Darlington and Huddersfield Town in play-off finals and Chesterfield and Stockport County in EFL Trophy Finals.
ODDS Sky Bet were offering odds of 4/9 on Birmingham City to beat Posh at Wembley before the Tuesday night League One match between the clubs. Posh were 9/2 to win with the draw priced at 3/1.
REFEREE
Ben Speedie is refereeing the Vertu Trophy Final. He was the man in the middle for a 1-1 Posh draw at Stevenage in February. Encouragingly Posh have never lost a game refereed by Speedie.
The Merseyside official was also in charge of an FA Cup win at Oxford United in 2020 and a 1-0 League One win at Fleetwood later that season. Speedie, who is in his fifth season as a Football League official, also refereed a 2-1 FA Cup win over Doncaster Rovers in December, 2023.
ATTENDANCE Posh are unlikely to play in front of the biggest crowd in the club’s history on Sunday.
Birmingham have sold their full allocation of 43,356 tickets. Posh were given 25,000 tickets, but are not expected to take 20,000 fans to the Wembley Final.
The biggest attendance at a competitive Posh match is 64,531 for an FA Cup defeat at Aston Villa in 1961. The second highest is 63,635 for an FA Cup quarter-final defeat at the hands of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 1965.
It should be the third highest attendance in Posh history which stands at 56,532 for an FA Cup game against Manchester United at Old Trafford in 1976. United won that game 3-1.
The record EFL Trophy crowd at a Posh match was the 42,252 that attended the Wembley Final against Wycombe Wanderers last season. Birmingham City have beaten that figure on their own this season.
COLOURS
Posh won the toss for shirt colour so will wear their blue home strip for Sunday’s Final. They will also have use of the home dressing room at Wembley.
