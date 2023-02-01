Joe Taylor in action for Posh at Plymouth Argyle earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Taylor has not started a Football League game for Posh after moving to London Road from non-league King’s Lynn Town 12 months ago, but now he’s in the Championship.

The move stunned many Posh fans, as did the reported financial package which could reach £600k.

Taylor scored his sole senior goal in a 2-0 Car1bao Cup win at Plymouth Argyle in August.

But Hatters manager Rob Edwards told his club’s media team: “Joe’s an exciting young player and someone the recruitment team here have been tracking for a while. He’s very quick, he gets chances and we really like the look of him.

“He’s still inexperienced, but we feel he will be a really good asset for the club going forward.”

Luton director of football Mick Harford added: “We’ve seen Joe play in various types of game, at training grounds and at the main stadium, and he always seems to be on the shoulder of the last defender, looking for that ball over the top to run in behind.

“He’s got good pace and we believe he’s a real threat who will always create chances for himself. He needs a little bit of work and time, but we believe we can develop him into a top striker here.”

Taylor’s arrival at Posh was championed by chairman Darragh MacAnthony who has branded the 20 year-old the new Craig Mackail-Smith.

MacAnthony said: “We paid £5k for him so money well spent. All the best to Joe. Go prove everyone wrong and kill it at Luton young man.