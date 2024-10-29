Peterborough United have signed a former Celtic and West Ham United defender.

Justin Osagie has signed a one-year contract after impressing in a trial in recent weeks. The 19 year-old Irish Under 19 international will initially join the Posh Under 21 squad. He has no senior appearances to his name.

The centre-back moved to Celtic following a spell with West Ham United's Academy. He had joined ‘The Hammers’ from Southend United.

Ferguson said: "Our recruitment team have been aware of Justin for a number of years. He was a kid at West Ham United before he moved up to Celtic and he was released by them at the end of last season. Obviously Celtic is a different level to us. He has been training with us and he has been extremely impressive.

"I feel that, even though it was not a position we were looking at as we already have Ollie Rose and Jenson Sumnall as young centre backs, it was a case of having to sign the boy because he is so talented.

"Justin will go into the Under 21s, but he will be training with the first team a lot. He is quick, aggressive, very good on the ball and he has a lovely attitude. He was really keen on signing, which I think is because of the pathway we have up to the first team. I am looking forward to working with him and I think he will do well for us."