Peterborough United have confirmed the season-long loan signing of Manchester City teenager Mahamadou Susoho.

The 19 year-old defensive completed his move on Wednesday and could make his debut in the League One opener against Huddersfield Town at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Last season’s regular first-choice midfielder Hector Kyprianou is struggling with an injury and was still rated at 50/50 by manager Darren Ferguson on Tuesday morning, although the swelling has gone right down.

Posh actually tied up the Susoho deal weeks ago, but the youngster has been on City’s pre-season tour of the United States. He played in all four of City’s games. Spaniard Susoho joined City in 2017 after being discovered playing grassroots football in Bradford.

Mahamadou Susoho. Photo Joe Dent.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: "I am delighted to get him. It was tied up a while ago, but we were just waiting on Manchester City in terms of the dates. He was either going to join us or go on tour with City and he went on tour.

"He is a big signing for us. He is a really good player as you would expect. We have a very good relationship with Manchester City. There were other clubs in for him, but we met, I presented how we play and how we see him fitting in and after that he agreed to come.

"He is going to add to our options in the middle of the pitch. We felt we needed a bit more depth in there. We have now got five because Donay O'Brien-Brady has really stepped up.

"We felt we needed a bit of strength in there, to compete with Archie Collins and Hector Kyprianou, and without question he will compete with those two. The boy is a good player."

Mahamadou Susoho (left) in action for Manchester City in a Champions League match in Serbia last season (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Susoho is looking forward to his first loan move away from the Etihad Stadium. "I want to get out of my comfort zone and I feel this loan move will allow me to do that. I would describe myself as good in possession, calm and someone who can help the defence and the attack. I really enjoyed the tour in the States with City and now I am looking forward to this loan move."

Susoho won the 2021/22 U18 Premier League title with the club and has spent the last two seasons with the club’s Elite Development Squad, winning the Premier League 2 title in the 2022/23 campaign.

He also has a Club World Cup winners medal having been on the bench for City’s first team 4-0 victory over Fluminense in the 2023 final.

He made his senior debut off the bench in the Champions League group stage match against Red Star last December. City won 3-2 and it remains Susoho’s sole competitive first-team appearance.

He appeared twice for England U16s before making the switch to Spain and has represented his birth country at U17 and U18 levels.