Vontae Daley-Campbell has been training with Posh for the last couple of weeks and was scheduled to play for the Under 21s in their postponed Premier League Cup tie against Sunderland at Stamford AFC’s Zeeco Stadium last night.

The 22 year-old will now make his club debut in a Professional Development Under 21 League game at Burnley on Friday. He has signed a contract at Posh until the end of the season.

Right-back has been a problem position for Posh since Peter Kioso was recalled from his loan spell at the club by Rotherham United last month. It sounds like Daley-Campbell is an aggressive, attacking full-back like Kioso.

New Posh signing Vontae Daley-Campbell. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Daley-Campbell joined Arsenal's Academy at the age of nine and stayed there until he was 18 before joining Leicester City. He had a loan spell at Dundee in Scotland before joining Cardiff City. He started just twice for Cardiff before his release at the end of last season since when he has been without a cub.

Daley-Campbell Posh as a free agent and is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

Daley-Campbell told the Posh media team: "I know a few of the lads already like Kwame Poku and Josh Knight and that has helped me settle in, but to be honest, I have been in and around the dressing room in the last week or so and everybody has made me feel very welcome.

"It is a good opportunity for me and a bit of a no-brainer to come and sign for this club. The manager trusts me and I want to repay that trust. As a right-back, you are required to do both sides of the game, defend and obviously get forward and support the attack and I try to do the best I can to do that.

"There are a lot of good players at the club, hopefully I can support them for the rest of the season and try and make an impact. I want to kick on in my career now and I feel this is a good club to do that with.”

Posh boss Darren Ferguson added: "He is another good option for us at right-back and he is different to what we have. He is a quick powerful player with a real opportunity to show what he can do.