The 19 year-old signed a two-year contract at the Weston Homes Stadium on transfer deadline day after leaving Chelsea at the end of last season.

Mothersille was offered a new contract at Stamford Bridge, but declined to sign as he wanted to play first-team football.

Posh will only pay an undisclosed compensation fee to Chelsea as he came up through the London club’s Academy.

Malik Mothersille playing for Chelsea in an FA Youth Cup tie in 2022. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images).

Mothersille has been playing for Everton’s under 21 side this season. He is with the squad in Portsmouth but will not be involved in Saturday’s match.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson told his club’s media team: “Malik is a good size, quick and a powerful boy, plays on the shoulder, can link, but wants to run in behind, which I think we need and is very good in one-on-one situations.

“I believe it is an exciting signing for the club because we think we have got a good deal. It is a permanent not a loan, which is important. All the forward players we want to own, we don’t want them to be loans, we feel this could be a good signing for us.”

Mothersille admitted it has been a whirlwind 24 hours, but he is delighted to put pen to paper. “It is something that has been on the radar for a little while, but it really got heavy yesterday around tea-time and then it was an early start to get to Peterborough on Friday morning.

“I spoke to Zak (Sturge) last night and he didn’t believe me when I told him I was coming. I think he will believe me now! I know this is a good club. I played against Peterborough last season and it was a good experience. I felt at the time that they played the right way and it would be a good place to play my football.

“I don’t like to restrict myself in terms of my game and what type of player I am. I have enjoyed my time with Chelsea, but I felt it was the right time for me to play men’s football and I am looking forward to the opportunity I have here.”

Mothersille scored four goals in three EFL Trophy ties for Chelsea Under 21s last season including two in a 4-1 win at Posh.

New Posh loan signing Zak Sturge also played for Chelsea in that game.