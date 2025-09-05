Peterborough United have signed a defender who wants to win every personal duel and battle

Benjamin Mendy. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

New Peterborough United recruit Jacob Mendy is grateful the madness is over and he can concentrate on enjoying his football.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28 year-old defender was the shock Posh signing on transfer deadline day, even to the player himself who had been loving life as part of Wrexham’s incredible journey through the English football decisions.

Mendy was a big player in back-to-back promotions with the Welsh club after moving from Boreham Wood in August 2022. He was left on the fringes of the first team last season when he started just one League One game, the 1-0 win against Posh at the Racecourse Ground in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mendy has moved to Posh on a season-long loan and could make his debut in Saturday’s tough-looking League One clash at Huddersfield Town. He followed fellow defender Tom O’Connor from Wrexham to London Road.

Jacob Mendy (left) (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images).

"It was an amazing time at Wrexham, something I’ll be able to tell my kids and grandkids about,” Mendy told the Posh Plus service. “I had some great experiences with Wrexham and hopefully I can bring those those experiences here to help the team.

"I knew about the possibility of the move about six hours before I came so there was a bit of madness trying to sort things out, but I’m happy it’s happened.

“I knew some of the lads before I got down here and I’ve settled in quite well now. Obviously I know Tom very well. We used to car share at Wrexham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a good group here and once we get that first win we will be away. A win would bring momentum and confidence.

"On a personal level obviously the aim is to play. I enjoy the wing-back role as I like to get up and down the pitch. I love attacking, but I also enjoy defending. I take things very personally and I want to win every duel and battle that comes along.”

Posh have picked up just one point from their first six League One matches. The club have now recruited players comfortable in a three-man central defensive unit with a wing-back either side.

Mendy played 77 times for Wrexham, scoring six times.