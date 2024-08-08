Peterborough United are launching a new club podcast on Thursday evening.

Adlam said: “We are extremely excited ahead of the first recording of ‘posh unfiltered’ and we can't wait for people to listen! We believe it will offer something completely different and give you a real insight into the person behind the player, or in the case of the first episode, the manager. The aim is to bring you the person behind the player – or in the case of the first episode – the manager. What makes them tick? What do they do away from the game? And with Jed as co-presenter, we can guarantee stories you have not heard before from inside the dressing room.”