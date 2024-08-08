Peterborough United have set up an 'unfiltered' podcast and the first show is available on Thursday evening
The ‘posh unfiltered’ podcast will be hosted by long-serving club press officer Phil Adlam and first-team goalkeeper Jed Steer.
They are promising unique content by delving behind the public persona of a weekly special guest. The first guest is first-team manager Darren Ferguson with first-team players also scheduled to appear in the coming weeks.
Adlam said: “We are extremely excited ahead of the first recording of ‘posh unfiltered’ and we can't wait for people to listen! We believe it will offer something completely different and give you a real insight into the person behind the player, or in the case of the first episode, the manager. The aim is to bring you the person behind the player – or in the case of the first episode – the manager. What makes them tick? What do they do away from the game? And with Jed as co-presenter, we can guarantee stories you have not heard before from inside the dressing room.”
The podcast is produced in partnership with the Podcast Lounge and will be available wherever you get your podcasts. The first episode will be available to download from 8pm tonight across Spotify, Apple and A-Cast.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony already co-hosts a popular podcast ‘The Hard Truth - Inside the Football Industry’ and ‘UpThePoshcast,’ a podcast set up by several fans, has also recently started.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.