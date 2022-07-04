Peterborough United have reduced their admission prices for the 2022-23 season.

The Weston Homes Stadium.

The club revealed their price list for next season on Monday and there are discounts for Posh Forever and Junior Posh members and for early bird purchases. Posh membership costs £15 for the season.

The matchday admission price in the grandstands are £29 (down from £30) if bought on the day of the game, but that price drops further to £27 (early bird) and £25 (members).

The London Road End is a safe standing area in the coming season and an adult ticket purchased on matchday will cost £25, but many discounted prices are also available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are also cheaper prices for seniors (65+), under 24s and under 18s while under 12s can attend for free if accompanied by a full-paying adult. It’s just £8 for an under 18 member’s ticket.

Junior Posh members, accompanied by an adult, will be able to watch the Posh in League One action free of charge.