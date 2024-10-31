Peterborough United have recalled left-back Harley Mills from a loan spell at Enfield Town.

The 20 year-old is expected to be part of the Posh squad for Saturday’s FA Cup first round tie at Newport County. Posh can name nine substitutes for that game.

Mills has started two first-team games for Posh, most recently the penultimate League One game of last season at Cheltenham Town. He played six times for Enfield in the National League South.