Peterborough United have raked in £4.5 million of pure profit after a sensational day in the transfer market

Emmanuel Fernandez (front, right) celebrates a Posh win at Wrexham in the Vertu Trophy semi-final last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United are believed to be almost £5 million richer after two remarkable pieces of transfer business were completed on Wednesday.

If the reported fees are accurate Posh sold two young players with just 74 EFL starts between them for £4.5 million. That’s pure profit as both 21 year-old striker Malik Mothersille and 23 year-old central defender Emmanuel Fernandez were signed by Posh for nothing.

No wonder chairman Darragh MacAnthony took to social media last night to insist his club should remain the go-to club for young footballers with ambition. It’s also fair to say the reputations of Darren Ferguson and his coaching staff have been enhanced, while 80 year-old director of football Barry Fry could be forgiven for wearing a smug look this morning after he was criticised recently by some Posh fans after the failure to extend the contracts of key players who subsequently left London Road for a relative pittance, or even for nothing.

Mothersille’s transfer to League One Stockport County was confirmed as a club record fee for one of the division’s financial big hitters. The previous record was £800k so a player taken on after he chose to leave Chelsea for regular football could easily have moved for close to seven figures. It’s a big sum for a forward with 15 EFL goals in his career, six of them penalties.

Malik Mothersille celebrates a Posh win at Wrexham in the Vertu Trophy semi-final last season. Photo David Lowndes.

But a revelation on Sky Sports that Rangers paid £3.5 million for Fernandez shocked many Posh fans. A player picked up after he left Ramsgate in July 2021 could now play Champions League football for the Glasgow giants next season when he would probably have been kept out of the first-team at Posh by Sam Hughes and Oscar Wallin.

Fernandez has started just 29 EFL games and there have been as many costly concentration lapses as there have been impressive moments. He was though outstanding in the surprise Wembley win over Birmingham City in the Vertu Trophy Final so big crowds won’t faze him north of the border.

Fernandez could also be forgiven for a wry smile or two today. He was castigated for dithering over, and eventually losing, the chance to move to Norwich City for a reported £2 million transfer in January. He’s now joined a bigger club, while the club who took a punt on him four years ago will possibly receive double what they thought they had lost, if lucrative add ons kick in.

"Delighted to play a part in taking a young man for £0 and seeing him end up at a Champions League club in another blockbuster deal,” MacAnthony trumpeted on social media site X last night. “We let our wonderful coaches do their thing and it’s another message to all young talent out there, and their agents, that Posh is the place to come and has been for many years.

“It’s an answer to recent ‘short term’ sentiment re us being written off after one awful season when we still won another trophy.”

MacAnthony, who is due to be interviewed by the Posh media team today (Thursday), has a track record of reinvesting transfer fees while also servicing the club’s large debt. Fans will now wait and see what impact two surprise windfalls has on the Posh purchasing strategy for the rest of the summer transfer window.

Posh have signed five new players since the end of last season, one from the National League, one from Swiss football, one from League Two and two who would have struggled to get into the selling club’s first team.