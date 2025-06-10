Peterborough United have raided Swiss football to bring in a replacement for Kwame Poku

Peterborough United have made a transfer deadline day signing from Switzerland.

Declan Frith, a 23-year-old winger, has signed a three-year contract after Posh agreed a ‘substantial’ fee with Swiss side FC Thun. Frith, a former Chelsea and Aston Villa youngster, helped Thun to promotion to the Swiss top-flight last season.

Posh have apparently beaten off higher level clubs to sign a player who can also operate as a striker. He has big shoes to fill as he will take the number 11 shirt worn with distinction by Kwame Poku at the Weston Homes Stadium. Poku will leave London Road this summer after the expiry of his contract.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “I am really pleased to get this deal done. We were aware for a while that we needed a right-winger, because we knew that Kwame would be leaving.

Kwame Poku in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

"We have had a bit of time to prepare for this. We have been looking and in terms of numbers, statistics, everything and he is right at the top and to be fair to the chairman, he has gone away in the summer and been working so hard to get this deal over the line.

"I am delighted because there were other clubs in for him from higher leagues, but I think he has seen what we do as a club and I can't wait to start working with him."

Frith is the second Posh capture of the summer after fellow forward Kyrell Lisbie who moved to London Road from Braintree at the end of May.

“We needed someone on the other side to rival Abraham Odoh and we did that with Kyrell,” Ferguson said. “And now we have options on the right and up front.

"We are still working away on other deals. Declan, is a real talent. He has been with Aston Villa and Chelsea and gone abroad and done very well. The potential is there and it is great that it is all completed ahead of pre-season.”

Frith helped Thun to the Challenge League title in Switzerland and they will play in the Swiss Super League in the 2025/26 campaign.