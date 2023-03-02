Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

​All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter…

​I once met a football league CEO who said 'as a rule of thumb one can almost predict the final table by the budget of a football club. Yes, there are some surprises but they are exceptions to the norm – @SidDay1

​Totally agree about the strength of League One, but that was clear to see last season when we were in the Championship. Staying up last year was easier than trying to go up this year and that's where the club messed up by not going all out for survival in the summer/January windows – @NeilJHubbard

Sadly far too many of us moan when we lose. However we are persuaded by the pre-season hype which heaps pressure on the players and expectation on to the fans. It is a tough division it has to be said – @CHAMM24

​It is not uncommon for small clubs on a budget to compete at this level or even survive in the league above. It takes time to build a squad and recruitment has to be spot on. I feel the club’s recruitment has held us back – @LiamPUFC1996.

​Posh have made their own mistakes and for me should be sitting with a much better points tally. The summer is the time to completely refresh everything and rebuild the squad with a new manager. It may take a couple of years to do so – @DazMoody

​We are punching more or less where we should be. I wouldn’t call where we are a miracle though – @paul_gauntlett