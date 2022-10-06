Lucas Bergstrom goes up for a corner late in the game against Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh are already working on plans to bring loan goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom back to the club for next season.

The 6’7 Finn has made a big impression in his first 11 league game on loan from Premier League side Chelsea. He has started in all of Posh’s League One matches; keeping four clean sheets while making some eye-catching saves with many fans crediting him for keeping the scores down in the poor run that saw Posh lose four league matches in a row.

Posh have the 19-year-old for the whole season but Chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed on his Hard Truth Podcast this week that discussions are already ongoing about renewing the deal for another season, if Posh can achieve promotion.

He compared the situation to that of now Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois, who Chelsea loaned out to Atletico Madrid in Spain for three seasons between 2011 and 2014, starting when he was 19-years-old.

MacAnthony said: “He’s a fantastic prospect, there is so much upside to him.

“I pray we win promotion. I spoke to his agent last week. He said ‘we were nervous but excited about him going to you.’ I said don’t say it but if all goes to plan, are you going to give him back to us in the Champ? and he said, yes.

“That was always our idea, to get him in for a couple of years. A bit like when Courtois went on loan to Atletico Madrid for a couple of years when he was young because Petr Cech was still playing.”

Bergstrom’s positioning was brought into question for both of the late goals that Posh conceded at Milton Keynes but MacAnthony insists he has complete faith in his shot-stopper.

