The Weson Homes Stadium.

Tickets can be purchased to cover the final, 14, 13, 12 and 11 League One fixtures of the season.

Posh are next in League One action at home to Barnsley on Friday, December 2.

Tickets can be purchased for the Main Stand, the Meerkat Family Stand and the London Road End.

Prices in the Main Stand and Meerkat Family Stand range from £253-£322 (adults), £196-£249 (Senior over 65s), £153-£194 (Under 24s) and £62-£79 (Under 18s). Under 12s go free if accompanied by a full-paying adult.

London Road End prices range from £205-£261 (adults), £157-£200 (Senior over 65s), £114-£145 (Under 24s) and £62-£79 (Under 18s). Under 12s are again free with a full-paying adult.