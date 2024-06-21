Malik Mothersille in action for Posh against AFC Wimbledon last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United will open their pre-season schedule with a friendly against AFC Wimbledon in Spain.

The fixture with the League Two Dons will take place at Estadi Olímpic Camilo Cano in La Nucia on Friday July 12, (7pm kick off CET).

Posh in Spain at a training camp for a week from Saturday, July 6. Wimbledon are also in Spain that week. Posh knocked Wimbledon out of the EFL Trophy last season, 3-1 at London Road.

Tickets will be available for the fixture locally, priced at €10 (€5 for U6 and below).

The current Posh pre-season schedule now reads:

Friday July 12 v AFC Wimbledon (Spain, 7pm).

Tuesday, July 16 v Spalding United (away, 7.45pm)

Tuesday, July 23 v Boston United (away, 7.45pm, two 60 minute games)

Friday, July 26 v Stamford AFC (away, 7.30pm)

Saturday, July 27 v Colchester (away, 3pm).