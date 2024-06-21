Peterborough United have organised a friendly in Spain
The fixture with the League Two Dons will take place at Estadi Olímpic Camilo Cano in La Nucia on Friday July 12, (7pm kick off CET).
Posh in Spain at a training camp for a week from Saturday, July 6. Wimbledon are also in Spain that week. Posh knocked Wimbledon out of the EFL Trophy last season, 3-1 at London Road.
Tickets will be available for the fixture locally, priced at €10 (€5 for U6 and below).
The current Posh pre-season schedule now reads:
Friday July 12 v AFC Wimbledon (Spain, 7pm).
Tuesday, July 16 v Spalding United (away, 7.45pm)
Tuesday, July 23 v Boston United (away, 7.45pm, two 60 minute games)
Friday, July 26 v Stamford AFC (away, 7.30pm)
Saturday, July 27 v Colchester (away, 3pm).
Saturday, August 3 v Notts County (home, 1.30pm & 3.30pm, two 90 minute games).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.