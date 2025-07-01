Peterborough United have lost three employees in one day
Goalkeeping coach Paul Gerrard has left Peterborough United after just 12 months at the club.
Personal/family reasons have led to an immediate departure. Gerrard joined Posh in July 2024.
The club’s head of marketing and media Clive Edwards has also departed the club abruptly, while Bobby Copping has left the commercial team at Posh to become head of commercial at League One rivals Lincoln City.
