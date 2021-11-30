Peterborough United have had worse starts to a Championship season, but the omens are not good for Darren Ferguson’s team

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson watches his team play Barnsley last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

In fact in their last season at this level (2012-13) Posh had just 13 points after 20 games and sat bottom of the table.

Posh went on to pick up 41 points from their next 26 matches, but still got relegated on goal difference in 22nd place with a record number of points (54).

Posh collected just 14 points in the first 20 matches of the 2009-10 Championship season and also sat bottom of the table, which is where they stayed, in a miserable campaign of many managers and several poor players.

Former Posh managerial great Chris Turner.

In the 2011-12 season Posh had 24 points after 20 Championship games and stayed up comfortably in 18th place.

The most impressive 20 games at the start of a second tier season arrived in 1992-93 - the first the club had ever experienced - when Chris Turner’s (and Lil Fuccillo’s) gravity defiers had 31 points which was good enough for 12th place.

That team went on to finish 10th with 62 points which remains the best Football League finish in the club’s history.

That team broke up and were relegated the following season (1993-94) not helped by a slow start when after 20 games they had 16 points (just like the current side) and sat bottom of the table which is exactly where they finished.