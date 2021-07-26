Peterborough United have had no contact from Rangers re Jonson Clarke-Harris for three months, even when the clubs were talking about a powerful centre-back

Jonson Clarke-Harris.

And then it was a conversation between Rangers scout Mervyn Day and Fry at a Posh match. There was no official follow-up to that brief chat.

Fry was responding to yesterday’s (July 25) story about Clarke-Harris which suggested the Posh forward ‘had shown interest in joining Rangers.’

Fry also revealed that Posh had briefly been interested in Rangers centre-back George Edmundson, who now looks likely to join League One big spenders Ipswich Town.

Fry said: “I’ve heard nothing from Rangers about Jonson since the back end of last season. They watched a lot of our games back then and Mervyn Day said there might be interest, but I’ve never heard anything official.

“In May we spoke to Rangers about George Edmundson and at no point did they bring Jonson into the conversation so I guess it was just paper talk, or agent talk over the weekend.

“We were interested in Edmundson, but they wanted £1.5 million for a player who hardly played for them and who spent last season on loan at Derby.

“That interest didn’t last long.”

Posh were close to signing Edmundson (23) when he was at Oldham in 2019. but he chose instead to join Rangers.